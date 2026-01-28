Left Menu

Union Budget 2026: Paving the Green Path for Automotive Advancement

Industry leaders urge Union Budget to focus on rationalizing EV duties, localizing technology, and supporting green energy pathways. The budget is anticipated to enhance ease of doing business, infrastructure, and manufacturing, driving India's progress toward energy security, net-zero emissions, and global supply chain integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2026-27, industry leaders are calling for strategic initiatives to bolster the automotive sector's sustainable growth. A significant focus is on rationalizing duties on electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing support for local EV technology development.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Vikram Gulati emphasized the importance of impactful reforms in easing business operations, advancing manufacturing localization, and upgrading workforce skills. The company's statement highlights the need for sustained commitment to infrastructure and green energy to secure long-term energy goals.

Similarly, JSW MG Motor India's Anurag Mehrotra stressed the necessity of enhancing incentives for EV adoption and expanding charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, JK Tyre & Industries sees policy continuity and infrastructure investments as critical to boosting rural incomes and elevating India's global trade stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

