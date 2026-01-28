Union Budget 2026: Paving the Green Path for Automotive Advancement

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2026-27, industry leaders are calling for strategic initiatives to bolster the automotive sector's sustainable growth. A significant focus is on rationalizing duties on electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing support for local EV technology development.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Vikram Gulati emphasized the importance of impactful reforms in easing business operations, advancing manufacturing localization, and upgrading workforce skills. The company's statement highlights the need for sustained commitment to infrastructure and green energy to secure long-term energy goals.

Similarly, JSW MG Motor India's Anurag Mehrotra stressed the necessity of enhancing incentives for EV adoption and expanding charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, JK Tyre & Industries sees policy continuity and infrastructure investments as critical to boosting rural incomes and elevating India's global trade stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)