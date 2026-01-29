Left Menu

Village Justice: Couple Targeted in Vigilante Assault

A video from Badheli village in Uttar Pradesh reveals a couple being assaulted by villagers over their relationship, sparking an investigation. The incident involves a married man and a young woman. Police are acting on complaints, examining footage, and undertaking legal proceedings after the January 19 event.

Saharanpur | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:23 IST
  • India

The police have launched an investigation in Saharanpur after a viral video displayed the assault of a couple by villagers during a local meeting concerning their relationship.

The incident, filmed on January 19 in Badheli village, shows the male victim being hit with shoes, slippers, and sticks while the female is slapped by other women, as older villagers watched.

The married man, allegedly involved with a young woman from the village, was caught when visiting her. Complaints have been filed from both parties, as police probe the footage and proceed with legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

