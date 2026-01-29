Village Justice: Couple Targeted in Vigilante Assault

The police have launched an investigation in Saharanpur after a viral video displayed the assault of a couple by villagers during a local meeting concerning their relationship.

The incident, filmed on January 19 in Badheli village, shows the male victim being hit with shoes, slippers, and sticks while the female is slapped by other women, as older villagers watched.

The married man, allegedly involved with a young woman from the village, was caught when visiting her. Complaints have been filed from both parties, as police probe the footage and proceed with legal action.

