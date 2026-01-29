Wall Street's Mixed Opening Amid AI Spending Surge

Wall Street presented a mixed opening on Thursday, as investors dissected the latest tech earnings that highlighted a significant surge in AI investment. This development followed the Federal Reserve's announcement of maintaining current interest rates, a decision that was largely anticipated by the market.

By 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 62.50 points, marking a 0.12% increase to 49,075.38. The S&P 500 also experienced a boost, gaining 9.89 points or 0.15%, bringing its value to 6,988.65.

In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite saw a decrease, losing 39.15 points or 0.16%, settling at 23,818.30, suggesting a cautious investor approach amidst the continuous AI spending narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)