Wall Street's Mixed Opening Amid AI Spending Surge
Wall Street experienced a mixed opening as investors processed significant tech earnings indicating increased AI investment. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, aligning with expectations. The Dow Jones showed a slight rise, the S&P 500 modest gains, and the Nasdaq experienced a minor decline.
Wall Street presented a mixed opening on Thursday, as investors dissected the latest tech earnings that highlighted a significant surge in AI investment. This development followed the Federal Reserve's announcement of maintaining current interest rates, a decision that was largely anticipated by the market.
By 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 62.50 points, marking a 0.12% increase to 49,075.38. The S&P 500 also experienced a boost, gaining 9.89 points or 0.15%, bringing its value to 6,988.65.
In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite saw a decrease, losing 39.15 points or 0.16%, settling at 23,818.30, suggesting a cautious investor approach amidst the continuous AI spending narrative.
