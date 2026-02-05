Tragic Incident at Kottoor: Mahout Killed by Elephant
A 27-year-old mahout was tragically killed at Kottoor elephant rehabilitation centre near Neyyar dam. While bathing an elephant, it struck him with its trunk, causing him to drown. Despite swift medical attention, his life could not be saved. He had been employed at the center for a couple of years.
A heartbreaking incident occurred at the Kottoor elephant rehabilitation centre near the Neyyar dam, resulting in the death of a 27-year-old mahout. According to police reports, the tragedy unfolded around 9:40 am on Thursday as the mahout was engaged in bathing an elephant in the reservoir.
The elephant reportedly used its trunk to hit the mahout, thrusting him beneath the water. Despite efforts to rescue him and provide immediate medical attention, the man succumbed to drowning.
Authorities confirmed that the victim had been employed at the rehabilitation centre for several years, performing his duties as a mahout. The incident underscores the inherent risks involved in handling large wild animals.
