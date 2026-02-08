Left Menu

Global Recognition for Indian Icons at Lokmat One World Summit in Cairo

At the Lokmat One World Summit in Cairo, the 'Lokmat Global Icon' awards were presented to notable figures in industry, arts, and social service. This event celebrated Indian excellence against the backdrop of Egypt's storied landmarks, enhancing cultural ties. Key figures were honored for their contributions to global economic growth.

Distinguished personalities from industry, arts, and social service were celebrated at the 'Lokmat One World Summit' in Cairo, where they received the prestigious 'Lokmat Global Icon' awards. The event highlighted Indian achievements amid Egypt's renowned heritage sites.

The ceremony, organized by the Lokmat Media Group in collaboration with the Nyati Group, aimed to acknowledge individuals who have made significant global contributions across various sectors. It underscored the enduring relationship between India and Egypt.

Prominent awardees included Govind Goyal and Saurabh Athawale, recognized for their leadership and innovation. Amruta Fadnavis, a notable speaker, shared personal insights on managing public scrutiny and maintaining her identity amidst her role as the wife of Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

