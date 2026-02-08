Global Recognition for Indian Icons at Lokmat One World Summit in Cairo

Distinguished personalities from industry, arts, and social service were celebrated at the 'Lokmat One World Summit' in Cairo, where they received the prestigious 'Lokmat Global Icon' awards. The event highlighted Indian achievements amid Egypt's renowned heritage sites.

The ceremony, organized by the Lokmat Media Group in collaboration with the Nyati Group, aimed to acknowledge individuals who have made significant global contributions across various sectors. It underscored the enduring relationship between India and Egypt.

Prominent awardees included Govind Goyal and Saurabh Athawale, recognized for their leadership and innovation. Amruta Fadnavis, a notable speaker, shared personal insights on managing public scrutiny and maintaining her identity amidst her role as the wife of Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)