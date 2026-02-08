Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties
A section of a four-storey residential building in Thane's Kalwa Railway Colony collapsed without causing injuries. The gallery fell from the second floor, sparking prompt action from the Disaster Management Cell and Central Railway engineers. The 30-35 year old building houses 20 flats, of which 8 are occupied.
- Country:
- India
A section of a four-storey residential building collapsed in Thane's Kalwa Railway Colony on Sunday evening, though remarkably, no injuries were reported.
Alerted by locals, the Disaster Management Cell immediately responded, deploying personnel alongside Kalwa Ward Committee officers. The gallery, roughly 4x4 feet in size, fell from the second floor of the MSRB 1 K building, outside a closed unit owned by Central Railway.
The building, believed to be over three decades old, comprises 20 flats, 8 of which remain occupied. Engineers from Central Railway's Construction Department have commenced assessments, while DMC chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed late Sunday that no injuries were reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalwa
- Railway
- building
- collapse
- Thane
- Disaster Management
- Central Railway
- engineers
- flats
- safety
ALSO READ
Massive Fire Destroys Multiple Godowns in Thane Industrial Hub
High-Stakes Heist: Unraveling the Rs 31 Lakh Smartphone Theft in Thane
Underworld Ties and Major Heroin Seizure: Thane Police's Dramatic Crackdown
Thane Civic Body's Property Tax Shortfall Sparks Strict Measures
Court Convicts Man for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of Minor in Thane