Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties

A section of a four-storey residential building collapsed in Thane's Kalwa Railway Colony on Sunday evening, though remarkably, no injuries were reported.

Alerted by locals, the Disaster Management Cell immediately responded, deploying personnel alongside Kalwa Ward Committee officers. The gallery, roughly 4x4 feet in size, fell from the second floor of the MSRB 1 K building, outside a closed unit owned by Central Railway.

The building, believed to be over three decades old, comprises 20 flats, 8 of which remain occupied. Engineers from Central Railway's Construction Department have commenced assessments, while DMC chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed late Sunday that no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)