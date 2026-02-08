Left Menu

Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties

A section of a four-storey residential building in Thane's Kalwa Railway Colony collapsed without causing injuries. The gallery fell from the second floor, sparking prompt action from the Disaster Management Cell and Central Railway engineers. The 30-35 year old building houses 20 flats, of which 8 are occupied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:41 IST
Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A section of a four-storey residential building collapsed in Thane's Kalwa Railway Colony on Sunday evening, though remarkably, no injuries were reported.

Alerted by locals, the Disaster Management Cell immediately responded, deploying personnel alongside Kalwa Ward Committee officers. The gallery, roughly 4x4 feet in size, fell from the second floor of the MSRB 1 K building, outside a closed unit owned by Central Railway.

The building, believed to be over three decades old, comprises 20 flats, 8 of which remain occupied. Engineers from Central Railway's Construction Department have commenced assessments, while DMC chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed late Sunday that no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
2
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
3
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global
4
Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026