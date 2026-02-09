Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Improvement: A Significant Shift

Delhi experienced a significant reduction in severe air quality days during the winter season of 2025-26 compared to 2016-17. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav credited focused actions under the National Clean Air Programme for the improvement, while Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized the government for sidestepping the severity of the air pollution issue.

During the winter season of 2025-26, Delhi saw a substantial improvement in air quality, with only 10 days of 'severe' air quality compared to 31 days in 2016-17, as stated by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

The minister attributed this positive change to the implementation of the National Clean Air Programme, which reportedly demonstrated effective results with 103 cities showing a reduction in PM10 concentrations from 2024-25 compared to 2017-18. Notably, 25 cities achieved a reduction of more than 40% in PM10 levels.

However, Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized the government's response, suggesting it failed to address the severe air quality issues in the National Capital Region, choosing instead to present statistics without tackling the core concerns effectively.

