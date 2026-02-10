Indonesia's Corruption Perception Falters: A Downward Trend in Governance

In 2025, Indonesia slipped 10 positions in the global corruption league, now ranking 109th among 182 countries, as reported by a campaign group. Transparency International's corruption perception index shows a decline from 43 to 42, explained Ferdian Yazid from the group's Indonesian branch.

The index, ranging from 0 (most corrupt) to 100 (least corrupt), also highlighted a past score of 34 in 2023, ranking Indonesia 115th. The data derives from 13 agency surveys, focusing on government transparency, integrity, and anti-corruption efficacy.

Danang Widoyoko of Transparency International emphasized weakening civil oversight and increased bribery incidents, contributing to Indonesia's position drop. Environmental permit revocations and questions on governmental transparency further highlight ongoing challenges, as oversight by media and civil society continues to dwindle.

