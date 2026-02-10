Green Tribunal Demands Explanation for Tapping Ganga Tributary

The National Green Tribunal has demanded an explanation from the National Mission for Clean Ganga for allegedly breaching regulations by tapping the Asi river, a tributary of the Ganga, in Varanasi. This action is in apparent violation of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection, and Management) Authorities Order, 2016.

The bench, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, noted discrepancies in sewage management and industrial waste discharge into the Ganga. Despite having a plan for pollution abatement, the state of Uttar Pradesh has been called upon to clarify the status of stormwater drainage and sewage treatment in floodplain zones.

The tribunal has given six weeks to the state and the NMCG to report on further progress, noting concerns over ecological impacts from unregulated discharges. Further hearings are scheduled for April 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)