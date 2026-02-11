Left Menu

Trump's Bold Rollback: A New Era for U.S. Climate Policy

President Trump is set to formally rescind Obama-era greenhouse gas regulations, marking a significant shift in U.S. climate policy. The move, led by Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, emphasizes deregulation and fossil fuel development, reversing efforts to curb climate change impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump plans to rescind Obama-era regulations on greenhouse gases, the White House announced on Tuesday. This decision represents the largest climate policy rollback under the Trump administration and reflects a focus on deregulation.

The announcement, set for Thursday, will see Trump joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, as they formalize the repeal of the 2009 findings by former President Barack Obama. These findings initially served as the legal basis for federal greenhouse gas rules.

This move aligns with the administration's agenda to promote fossil fuel development while limiting clean energy initiatives. Trump, who previously labeled climate change a hoax, continues to distance the U.S. from global climate efforts, portraying the repeal as a massive deregulatory measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

