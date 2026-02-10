Nepal's Premier Thanks India for Election Aid
Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki expressed gratitude to India for its assistance in the upcoming elections, following significant political upheaval. The support included vehicles and essential materials. Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava reiterated India's commitment to Nepal's democratic journey, highlighting the importance of post-election stability.
Nepal's Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, expressed her gratitude to India for the support provided for the forthcoming elections in the country, scheduled for March 5. This marks the first such election following the Gen-Z protests, which led to the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government.
During a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, at her Baluwatar office, Karki thanked the Indian government for supplying vehicles and other necessary materials essential for the election process, her office confirmed.
Ambassador Srivastava reinforced India's unwavering support for Nepal's democratic progress, highlighting it as a vital component of their friendship, while stressing the importance of democratic and constitutional stability in Nepal post-elections.
