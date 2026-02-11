Left Menu

Mission Gaganyaan: India's Bold Step into Space

Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla emphasizes the importance of sustained enthusiasm for India's human spaceflight programme, Mission Gaganyaan. Set for a 2027 launch, it aims to place India among elite spacefaring nations. Shukla also highlights international cooperation as a key to advancing space exploration.

  • India

Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla urged the nation to maintain enthusiasm for the human spaceflight programme, Mission Gaganyaan, despite its complexities. Addressing the press, he stressed that the mission's success would elevate India to an exclusive group of spacefaring countries.

Set for a 2027 launch, Mission Gaganyaan is a pioneering venture for India, with Shukla among four selected astronauts. He emphasized the importance of enduring commitment to such ambitious missions, acknowledging potential delays and challenges.

Citing international collaborations like his Axiom mission, Shukla argued that partnerships are vital for advancement in space exploration. He noted the Indian government's growing support for science and space, essential for future missions.

