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Bihu in Space: Astronaut Brings Assamese Culture to the Stars

An American astronaut, Mike Fincke, celebrated Rongali Bihu from the International Space Station, delighting Assam's Chief Minister and showcasing Assam's culture globally. Married to Assamese, Renita Saikia, Fincke performed the Bihu dance with a 'gamosa', enhancing global appreciation for the festival after a special gathering in Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:09 IST
Bihu in Space: Astronaut Brings Assamese Culture to the Stars
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In a cosmic celebration of culture, American astronaut Mike Fincke brought Assam's beloved Rongali Bihu festival to the International Space Station. The exceptional gesture received enthusiastic applause from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who hailed the act as a cultural milestone for the state.

Fincke, married to Renita Saikia from Assam, brought the traditional festival to new heights by performing the Bihu dance aboard the ISS, draped in a 'gamosa'. The video of his performance, shared widely on social media, drew admiration for promoting Assamese culture on a global platform.

Chief Minister Sarma shared the video on social media, expressing pride over Bihu's global reach, especially after a massive Bihu event in Guwahati earlier this year. The festival's recognition was further amplified by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the extravagant performance in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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