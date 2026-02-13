Left Menu

Jammu Master Plan-2032: Delays and Developments Unveiled

The final approval of the Jammu Master Plan-2032 faces delays due to land-use zoning corrections, boundary alignments, and public input. The plan covers 777.84 sqkm and seeks sustainable development across 350 villages. Despite completing necessary exercises, approval remains pending, drawing criticism from MLA Yudvir Sethi.

The Jammu Master Plan-2032 remains in limbo as the government addresses land-use zoning corrections, boundary alignments, and incorporates public feedback. The ongoing revisions have led to an expansion of the plan area, now covering 777.84 square kilometers, enveloping 350 revenue villages.

The process, which began in 2021, involved urban planners and GIS experts in data collection and verification. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the delay was partly due to the complex coordination between multiple departments, including outstanding inputs from revenue and forest sectors.

While public hearings have concluded, BJP MLA Yudvir Sethi criticized the government's inaction, questioning the prolonged approval time despite completion of required exercises. The draft plan was publicly accessible for suggestions last fall but still awaits cabinet approval.

