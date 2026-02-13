Left Menu

Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

Opposition leader Botcha Satyanarayana criticizes government ministers for evasive responses on alleged failures and false claims. He disputes the ruling party's blame-shifting tactics regarding fee reimbursement and deteriorating law and order, highlighting attacks on opposition leaders. YSRCP MLCs challenge these allegations, proposing an open debate.

Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations
YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party Leader Botcha Satyanarayana has harshly criticized the ruling government, accusing ministers of losing patience and resorting to false statements while evading accountability for their shortcomings. Speaking at a media point in the Assembly, Botcha remarked on the government's tendency to blame previous administrations rather than outlining its own achievements, despite being in power for two years.

He specifically targeted Nara Lokesh over fee reimbursement issues, refuting claims that the previous administration left thousands of crores unpaid. Botcha clarified that except for Rs 700 crore delayed due to the election code, payments were regularly processed, emphasizing that Lokesh's exaggerated figures have harmed the education sector and criticized the government for bolstering private institutions at the expense of public ones.

Highlighting deteriorating law and order, Botcha condemned the attacks on opposition leaders, citing incidents involving former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh. He questioned the justice behind arresting victims while those accused secure station bail. Concerning land allocation reports, he dismissed them as part of a smear campaign. Meanwhile, YSRCP MLCs, including Varudu Kalyani, P Chandrasekhar Reddy, and KRJ Bharat, have invited Lokesh to an open debate, criticizing the government over unclear dues and ignored Nadu-Nedu works, culminating in a protest walkout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

