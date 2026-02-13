Left Menu

China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Station

China has handed over a satellite ground station to Namibia, part of its expanding space program in Africa. This facility will enhance Namibia's satellite data capabilities. As the U.S. reduces aid, China strengthens its African alliances, gaining access to a wider surveillance network while providing technical support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:31 IST
  • China

Chinese officials have transferred control of a satellite ground station to Namibia, marking a significant step in China's growing space initiative across Africa, according to Chinese state media. Located near Windhoek, the facility is poised to advance Namibia's ability to process satellite data substantially.

While the United States has reduced its aid to African countries, China is seizing the opportunity to strengthen alliances by offering satellite technology and infrastructure. Beijing insists it aims to aid African space programs to ensure no nation is left behind, although critics note the strategic expansion of China's surveillance network.

The Namibian facility will be operated independently, but Chinese experts will continue providing technical assistance to local staff. This move is a part of China's broader plan to solidify its presence, with a second phase of development underway.

