Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

Pro-monarchists gathered in Kathmandu to support former King Gyanendra Shah, highlighting tensions ahead of the March parliamentary elections. Amid revived calls for monarchy, supporters criticized the government for alleged foreign influence. The protest strained airport access, underscoring deep-rooted political divides within Nepal’s shifting democratic landscape.

13-02-2026
Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions
Pro-monarchist supporters gather on the streets of Kathmandu to welcome former King Gyanendra Shah ahead of Nepal's parliamentary elections. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Hundreds of monarchists thronged Kathmandu on Friday to greet former King Gyanendra Shah, amplifying their presence as Nepal braces for parliamentary elections on March 5. Gathered by the right-leaning Rastriya Prajatantra Party and other pro-monarchy groups, they rallied against the current political system and what they claim as foreign interference.

Despite mounting opposition, authorities maintained strict controls at Tribhuvan International Airport, restricting entry exclusively to ticketed passengers. The pro-monarchist swell blocked traffic, compelling travelers, including tourists, to proceed on foot from distant points to reach their flights.

The political resurgence follows a complex history. In 2006, Gyanendra Shah's attempt to consolidate power by dissolving parliament incited nationwide protests, known as "People's Movement II," which saw a violent clampdown. The monarchy fell, paving a path for democracy. While Gyanendra Shah refrains from electoral participation, his supporters, the RPP, have entered candidates in the upcoming election.

Latest News

