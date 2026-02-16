Climate Crisis: Unrelenting Heat and Rising Seas

New climate data indicates an alarming acceleration in global warming, with 2025 ranking among the hottest years on record. Ocean heat and sea levels have reached unprecedented levels, in part due to the rollback of environmental policies by U.S. leadership.

Despite agreements during the United Nations meeting in Brazil, nations failed to commit to critical steps in phasing out fossil fuels. The World Meteorological Organization reports rising concentrations of greenhouse gases, now at record highs, driving this warming trend.

The Global Carbon Budget foresees fossil fuel emissions reaching a historic 38.1 billion tonnes by 2025. As researchers warn of a shrinking carbon budget, significant efforts in renewable energy investments remain limited compared to the continued use of coal, oil, and gas.

(With inputs from agencies.)