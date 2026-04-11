Tragic Turn in Beed: Blackmail Allegations Lead to Doctor's Suicide

A disturbing case has emerged in Beed district, where a woman has been implicated in a series of blackmail incidents that allegedly pushed a resident doctor to suicide. The police report details that Dr. Mandar Dabhade, associated with Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College, ended his life on April 6.

Dr. Dabhade's untimely death reveals troubling dimensions; his phone, unlocked by his brother, contained incriminating evidence of explicit communications and threats by the accused, Snehal Patil. These interactions reportedly escalated to threats of framing him unless he agreed to marriage.

The accused, a divorcee residing near Dr. Dabhade's location, is being charged with abetment of suicide. The allegations stem from a formal complaint by the victim's brother, prompting an ongoing investigation by local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)