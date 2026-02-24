Decoding the Stone Age: Insights into Ancient Sign Sequences

In a cave in Germany, researchers unearthed the Adorant figurine, a mammoth ivory artwork dated back 40,000 years, bearing intriguing sequences of notches and dots. Recent findings published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveal these marks show traits akin to early script, yet shy from forming a complete written language.

The figurine, alongside 200 other artifacts from the Aurignacian culture, showcases marked forms such as notches, dots, and twists that the researchers term 'sign types.' These signs mirror elements of proto-cuneiform scripts, common in ancient Mesopotamia, demonstrating the jaw-dropping cognitive capabilities of early humans.

Led by Christian Bentz of Saarland University, the study details how these signs were selectively used across various objects, revealing a convention passed through generations. While researchers couldn't decode the signs' precise meanings, their recurrence suggests a complex, symbolic communication system far beyond mere decoration.