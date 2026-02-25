Tragedy in the Himalayas: Former Jharkhand CM's Grandson Passes Away in Manali
Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, passed away in Manali after experiencing a severe headache and losing consciousness following a trip to high-altitude areas. Although no foul play is suspected, high altitude sickness is considered a possible cause of death.
The tranquil setting of Manali turned tragic as Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, passed away on Tuesday. The 19-year-old experienced a severe headache and lost consciousness after returning from high-altitude areas with friends.
Despite being given medication, Veer collapsed, prompting his friends to rush him to a hospital where doctors attempted resuscitation. Unfortunately, efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful. No external injuries were found, and the family declined a post-mortem, indicating no suspicion of foul play.
Both Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed their condolences to the grieving family. High altitude sickness is being considered a potential cause for the tragedy.
