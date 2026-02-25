Left Menu

Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

The Mizoram assembly has passed a Bill to relocate the proposed state's university headquarters from Aizawl to Lunglei. The amendment seeks to address regional imbalances and was supported by local NGOs and lawmakers. The decision has stirred controversy and discussions about political influence and pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram assembly has approved a Bill shifting the proposed state's university headquarters from Aizawl to Lunglei, aiming to address regional imbalances in education distribution. This move, enacted under the Mizoram State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, targets better resource allocation across the northeastern state.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana noted the government's initiative stemmed from petitions by residents and leaders across Lunglei, Champhai, and Mamit districts. Although the original site in Aizawl had only been surveyed, no concrete establishment was made, allowing for a flexible transition to Lunglei.

While opposition parties backed the institutional shift, they critiqued the timing, accusing the government of succumbing to pressure tactics from regional lawmakers. The transition will see several university departments dispersed across Aizawl-based colleges, preserving the institution's planned cluster model strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

