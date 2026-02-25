Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

The Mizoram assembly has approved a Bill shifting the proposed state's university headquarters from Aizawl to Lunglei, aiming to address regional imbalances in education distribution. This move, enacted under the Mizoram State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, targets better resource allocation across the northeastern state.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana noted the government's initiative stemmed from petitions by residents and leaders across Lunglei, Champhai, and Mamit districts. Although the original site in Aizawl had only been surveyed, no concrete establishment was made, allowing for a flexible transition to Lunglei.

While opposition parties backed the institutional shift, they critiqued the timing, accusing the government of succumbing to pressure tactics from regional lawmakers. The transition will see several university departments dispersed across Aizawl-based colleges, preserving the institution's planned cluster model strategy.

