Bribery Scandal: Officer Caught in the Act
An assistant sub-inspector in Gadag was apprehended by Lokayukta police while accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to close a petition. The officer, C V Ingalhalli, demanded money from a complainant seeking to dismiss an anonymous complaint against his mother. Further investigations are currently ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:49 IST
An assistant sub-inspector in Gadag was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe, officials announced.
According to Lokayukta police, who orchestrated the sting operation, ASI C V Ingalhalli was caught in the act at the local police station after a complaint was filed.
The complaint alleged that Ingalhalli demanded payment to close an anonymous petition against the complainant's mother. Investigations into the matter are still in progress, according to a senior Lokayukta official.
