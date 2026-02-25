Bribery Scandal: Officer Caught in the Act

An assistant sub-inspector in Gadag was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe, officials announced.

According to Lokayukta police, who orchestrated the sting operation, ASI C V Ingalhalli was caught in the act at the local police station after a complaint was filed.

The complaint alleged that Ingalhalli demanded payment to close an anonymous petition against the complainant's mother. Investigations into the matter are still in progress, according to a senior Lokayukta official.

(With inputs from agencies.)