Luxury Redefined: Rustomjee Launches Cliff Tower in Bandra

Rustomjee Group has launched its ultra-luxury residential project, Rustomjee Cliff Tower, in Bandra's Mount Mary precinct. This exclusive development offers limited 4 and 5 BHK residences with panoramic sea views. The design by notable architects emphasizes space, light, and longevity, aligning with the heritage of the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:40 IST
Rustomjee Group, a leading name in Mumbai's real estate sector, has unveiled its latest residential project, Rustomjee Cliff Tower, in the esteemed Mount Mary precinct of Bandra. Positioned at the highest point in the area, the ultra-luxury development provides a limited offer of 4 and 5 BHK residences, each designed to afford breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and the bustling Mumbai skyline.

Designed by Sanjay Puri Architects, the Cliff Tower embodies quiet luxury. It features semi-private lift lobbies and expansive sundecks, giving residents a sense of exclusive privacy in a densely populated city. With interiors by Patty Mak and landscaped exteriors by Kunal Maniar Associates, the tower integrates seamlessly into its triangular site, ensuring wider viewing angles yet maintaining a heritage-sensitive design.

Mr. Boman Irani, Chairman of Rustomjee, emphasized the project's strategic approach focusing on long-term value and the integrity of design. The development offers a rare residential opportunity in Bandra, characterized by limited inventory, prime location, and a design-led approach, redefining luxury living by prioritizing livability and cultural relevance over mere volume.

