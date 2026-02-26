Delhi Zoo Celebrates Otter Birth After 19 Years

In a momentous occasion for Delhi's National Zoological Park, a smooth-coated otter has been born, marking the zoo's first such birth since 2004. This birth is being celebrated by conservationists and zoologists as an essential milestone in the zoo's ongoing efforts to revive its otter population.

The adult otters, brought over from Surat under an animal exchange program, have been under close observation since their arrival, ensuring a stress-free adaptation. The female otter gave birth in January, and the zoo's veterinary teams have been diligently monitoring the family to ensure their well-being.

Officials emphasize that this development underscores the significance of coordinated animal exchange programs for conservation. The zoo now boasts over 96 species, enhancing its biodiversity.With otters, India hosts three of the 13 global species, further highlighting the importance of these efforts.