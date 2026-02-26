Left Menu

Chandni Chowk Land Dispute Sparks Political Clash

Delhi BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor urged an investigation into alleged land grabbing in Chandni Chowk. He claimed that a procession led by a minority community raised slogans during supposed encroachment activities. Local traders and residents have voiced ongoing concerns over encroachments, prompting legal and governmental scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:08 IST
Praveen Shankar Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP's media chief, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, has called for an inquiry into alleged land encroachment activities in Chandni Chowk, implicating members of a minority community in the process.

Residents have expressed frustration, citing ongoing issues and recent legal attention from the Delhi High Court on encroachments in Old Delhi, including areas around Jama Masjid.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood emphasizes adherence to constitutional boundaries, promising consequences for violators under the Rekha Gupta administration as scrutiny from authorities intensifies due to public pressure.

