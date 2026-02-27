Left Menu

Tragic Café Blast Shakes Shchuchinsk

A devastating explosion and subsequent fire at a café in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan, has resulted in seven deaths and 19 injuries. Among the casualties is a 16-year-old girl, with 13 people remaining in hospital. Local authorities are yet to provide further details on the tragic incident.

A devastating explosion followed by a fire at a café in the northern Kazakh town of Shchuchinsk claimed seven lives and injured 19 people, local authorities announced on Friday.

The tragic incident included a 16-year-old girl among the deceased, with 13 individuals still receiving treatment in hospital, officials revealed through a statement posted on Instagram.

The authorities have yet to disclose further information surrounding the incident, leaving many in the community seeking answers while mourning the sudden tragedy.

