Tragic Café Blast Shakes Shchuchinsk

A devastating explosion followed by a fire at a café in the northern Kazakh town of Shchuchinsk claimed seven lives and injured 19 people, local authorities announced on Friday.

The tragic incident included a 16-year-old girl among the deceased, with 13 individuals still receiving treatment in hospital, officials revealed through a statement posted on Instagram.

The authorities have yet to disclose further information surrounding the incident, leaving many in the community seeking answers while mourning the sudden tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)