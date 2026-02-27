Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck West Bengal on Friday afternoon, jolting Kolkata and its surrounding districts. Originating from Satkhira, Bangladesh, the quake was felt around 1.22 pm, setting off a wave of panic among residents.

No loss of life or major damage was reported, but some buildings, especially in northern Kolkata, showed signs of cracks. Inhabitants, including government officials, rushed out of their establishments, wary of potential aftershocks. The seismic activity lasted for about 10 seconds, yet it was enough to leave a mark of anxiety among the populace.

Residents shared their experiences, recounting feelings of dizziness and unease during the event. In the aftermath, discussions have risen about the vulnerability of Kolkata's infrastructure, given its position atop soft alluvial soil, which could exacerbate earthquake impacts in the future.