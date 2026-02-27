Seismic Tremors Shake Bangladesh with a 5.4 Magnitude Quake

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 35 kilometers, raising concerns in the affected areas.

The quake's magnitude and depth suggest a significant release of energy, prompting residents and officials to assess potential impacts on infrastructure and communities.

Authorities are on high alert for aftershocks and evaluating any structural damage while ensuring the safety of the inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)