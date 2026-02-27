Seismic Tremors Shake Bangladesh with a 5.4 Magnitude Quake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit Bangladesh, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremor was recorded at a depth of 35 kilometers, causing significant concern in the region.
The quake's magnitude and depth suggest a significant release of energy, prompting residents and officials to assess potential impacts on infrastructure and communities.
Authorities are on high alert for aftershocks and evaluating any structural damage while ensuring the safety of the inhabitants.
