Santiago Declaration Urges Clean Air Action Across Americas

A new regional declaration is calling for urgent, coordinated action to reduce air pollution and protect public health across Latin America and the Caribbean, marking what health leaders describe as a new era of cooperation linking environmental justice and health policy.

Emerging from discussions at the 2nd WHO Global Conference on Air Pollution and Health in March 2025, the Santiago Declaration on Clean Air and Environmental Justice positions clean air as a basic human right and places health at the centre of environmental decision-making across the Americas.

From Global Commitments to Regional Action

First advanced during the Latin American Conference on Air Quality and Health in Santiago, Chile, in October 2024, the Declaration recognizes air pollution as a major and preventable driver of noncommunicable diseases and premature deaths.

It highlights the disproportionate burden borne by vulnerable populations and communities already facing social and environmental inequalities.

Initiated by the Colegio Médico de Chile and the International Society of Doctors for the Environment (ISDE), the Declaration has been endorsed by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) alongside other international partners.

The framework translates scientific evidence into a regional action agenda, calling for:

Integration of environmental health into primary health care

Stronger air quality monitoring and data systems

Evidence-based, participatory decision-making

Greater involvement of the public health workforce in cross-sector policies

Strategic Priorities to Protect Health

The Declaration outlines a series of priority objectives aligned with WHO’s updated global road map on air pollution and health.

These include:

Reducing anthropogenic air pollution

Protecting ecosystems to strengthen health and climate resilience

Embedding environmental health considerations across government sectors

Expanding training and capacity building

Improving transparency and public access to environmental and health data

Establishing a Latin American Network on Air Quality and Health

The Declaration also calls for targeted attention to high-altitude Andean cities, where geographic and atmospheric conditions can intensify pollution-related health risks.

Aligning with Climate and Health Action

The initiative is aligned with the Belém Health Action Plan presented at COP30 and will be implemented in collaboration with the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH).

Both frameworks emphasize health equity, climate justice, leadership and governance, and active social participation — reinforcing a people-centered approach that integrates air quality management, climate action and health system strengthening.

A dedicated coordination group has been established to promote the Declaration’s principles, mobilize communities and institutions, monitor progress and maintain dialogue among stakeholders.

Regional Action Plan 2026–2031

Parallel to the Declaration, PAHO and Ministries of Health across the Americas are advancing a Regional Action Plan on Air Quality and Health for Latin America and the Caribbean (2026–2031).

The plan aims to position the region as a leader in clean air policies, with priorities that include:

Strengthening health sector leadership

Enhancing monitoring and surveillance systems

Advancing integrated, cross-sector policies

Promoting public awareness and participation

Securing sustainable financing and regional cooperation

The strategy aligns with WHO’s voluntary global target to reduce mortality attributable to anthropogenic air pollution by 50% by 2040, compared with 2015 levels.

Clean Air as a Matter of Justice

Health leaders say the Santiago Declaration marks a shift from fragmented environmental responses toward coordinated, equity-driven action.

By framing clean air as both a public health imperative and a question of environmental justice, the Declaration calls on governments, civil society, academia and communities to act decisively to safeguard lives and protect the planet.

As implementation moves forward, the initiative signals growing regional momentum to turn global climate and health commitments into measurable, people-centred action.