Science–Policy Synergy Key to Viksit Bharat: Principal Scientific Adviser at NSD 2026

Calling for a decisive integration of science and governance, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay K. Sood, asserted that science–policy convergence will be central to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He was chairing the National Science Day Lectures during the National Science Day Celebration–2026 at Vigyan Bhawan.

Held under the theme “Women in Science Catalysing Viksit Bharat,” the event brought together senior policymakers, scientists, researchers, academicians and industry representatives to chart a roadmap for strengthening India’s scientific ecosystem in alignment with national priorities.

National Science Day is observed annually on February 28 to commemorate Sir C.V. Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect in 1928, a milestone that underscored India’s early global contributions to fundamental science.

Science–Policy Interface: From Laboratories to National Missions

In his keynote address, Prof. Sood emphasized that India’s scientific progress must not operate in isolation from national development strategies. He stressed that critical sectors such as aerospace, defence, critical minerals, advanced materials, semiconductors and digital communications require coordinated institutional frameworks and sustained investment.

“Scientific capability must translate into national capability,” he underscored, noting that India’s long-term growth depends on integrating research outputs into mission-mode programmes across ministries and strategic sectors.

India currently invests around 0.7% of its GDP in research and development, significantly lower than leading innovation-driven economies. Prof. Sood highlighted that improving R&D intensity, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and strengthening indigenous technological capacity will be vital for achieving technological self-reliance.

He also emphasized the importance of communicating science in Indian languages to expand public engagement and ensure inclusive participation in the scientific enterprise.

Women in Science: Catalysts of Transformation

The 2026 celebration spotlighted the growing role of women scientists in India’s development journey. While women constitute nearly half of India’s STEM graduates, they represent roughly 18% of the country’s active researchers. Speakers highlighted the need for policy interventions that enable retention, leadership opportunities and equitable access to research funding.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening inclusive research ecosystems. He stressed that India’s science policy architecture must support both frontier research and translational innovation.

“Science-led development must ensure that research outcomes move efficiently from laboratories to real-world applications,” he said, emphasizing interdisciplinary research clusters, startup linkages and technology transfer mechanisms.

Strategic Technologies in Focus

The three National Science Day Lectures showcased breakthrough developments in strategic domains crucial to India’s technological sovereignty.

Direct-to-Mobile Broadcasting: India’s Digital LeapfrogShri Shashi S. Vempati, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati, outlined India’s ambitious roadmap for Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting. Developed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and a startup partner, the initiative aims to deliver multimedia content directly to mobile devices without relying solely on internet data networks.He traced Doordarshan’s technological evolution and positioned D2M as a potential game-changer for disaster communication, public broadcasting, digital inclusion and bandwidth optimization.

Critical Metals and Materials: Mission-Mode ApproachDr. K. Balasubramanian, Director of the Non-Ferrous Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), presented an integrated roadmap for securing critical metals essential for space, defence and nuclear sectors.Highlighting India’s strengths in process engineering and rapid plant-scale deployment, he called for shifting from a serial lab-to-plant development model to a systems-based, mission-mode approach.With global supply chains for rare earths and strategic minerals increasingly geopolitically sensitive, he stressed the urgency of domestic value-chain development and recycling capabilities.

Made-in-India Aerospace InnovationDr. Shubha V. Iyenger, Former Distinguished Scientist at CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories, showcased “Drishti,” India’s first indigenous runway visibility measuring system. Recently conferred the Padma Shri in 2026 for her contribution, she described how Drishti enhances aviation safety while reducing reliance on imported systems.The innovation exemplifies India’s growing capabilities in advanced aerospace instrumentation and defence-grade technologies.

Evidence-Based Policymaking for Viksit Bharat

During the panel discussion on Science Policy Interface for Catalysing Viksit Bharat, Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, President of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), stressed that institutionalized dialogue between scientists and policymakers is essential.

He emphasized that evidence-based policymaking must be grounded in rigorous research and that stronger institutional interfaces between academia and government will be critical to accelerating India’s development trajectory.

Collective Resolve Towards 2047

The event concluded with a shared commitment to deepen science–policy integration, enhance translational research pipelines and expand public engagement with science. As India approaches the centenary of Independence in 2047, speakers underscored that technological self-reliance, strategic innovation and inclusive scientific participation will define the nation’s journey towards becoming a developed economy.

The National Science Day Celebration–2026 reinforced a clear message: the path to Viksit Bharat runs through a robust, inclusive and policy-aligned scientific ecosystem.