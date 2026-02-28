Maharashtra's Leadership Shuffle: New Roles Amid Budget Session

In a strategic political move amid ongoing legislative activities, the Maharashtra government's leadership has been reshuffled following the unfortunate demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. His portfolios were temporarily assigned to his wife, Sunetra Pawar.

However, during the state legislature's budget session, officials announced a further reallocation of responsibilities to ensure administrative efficiency. Senior NCP ministers Hassan Mushrif and Dattatrey Bharne have been entrusted with overseeing the Excise Department and Sports/Minority Affairs, respectively. This decision was confirmed by presiding officers in both the assembly and council.

The reshuffle also aligns with earlier adjustments seen within Shiv Sena, wherein Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's responsibilities in Housing and Urban Development were delegated to Shambhuraj Desai and Uday Samant for the legislative period.