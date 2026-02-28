Strict Accountability in J&K's Infrastructure: A Zero-Tolerance Approach

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has reinforced the government's zero-tolerance stance on quality in Jammu and Kashmir's infrastructure projects. Chairing a high-level review meeting, Choudhary stressed the necessity for strict adherence to quality benchmarks, asserting that substandard execution and delays would not be tolerated.

The deputy CM underscored the importance of timely completion and financial discipline, cautioning against negligence in project execution. Emphasizing seamless road connectivity across J&K, he called for the rigorous monitoring of contractors, promoting accountability and transparency through regular inspections and geo-tagging of attendance.

Choudhary announced significant financial progress in 2025-26 and continued efforts to enhance rural road infrastructure through projects like PMGSY. Stressing the value of disciplined project management, he stated that high-quality, resilient infrastructure remains a top government priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)