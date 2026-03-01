Left Menu

Bar and Bench: Partners in Delivering Justice

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant emphasized the importance of the bar in the justice system, stating it complements the bench in delivering justice. He highlighted the need for judicial infrastructure to meet future demands and addressed the role of strong advocacy in public confidence and legal excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:58 IST
Bar and Bench: Partners in Delivering Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed the crucial role of the bar in the justice system, countering the misconception that the bench alone delivers justice. Speaking at the District Courts Complex foundation ceremony, he clarified that both bar and bench are integral parts of the institution.

Justice Kant asserted that strong advocacy by the bar leads to more rigorous judgments from judges, enhancing public confidence in the rule of law. He likened courts to hospitals, urging them to provide reassurance and a sense of justice to all who enter.

Highlighting future challenges, Kant called on state governments to invest in long-term judicial infrastructure. He noted the increasing scarcity of suitable sites due to factors like development and urbanization, emphasizing preparation for the next 50 to 100 years.

TRENDING

1
Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

 India
3
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
4
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026