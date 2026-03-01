Bar and Bench: Partners in Delivering Justice

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed the crucial role of the bar in the justice system, countering the misconception that the bench alone delivers justice. Speaking at the District Courts Complex foundation ceremony, he clarified that both bar and bench are integral parts of the institution.

Justice Kant asserted that strong advocacy by the bar leads to more rigorous judgments from judges, enhancing public confidence in the rule of law. He likened courts to hospitals, urging them to provide reassurance and a sense of justice to all who enter.

Highlighting future challenges, Kant called on state governments to invest in long-term judicial infrastructure. He noted the increasing scarcity of suitable sites due to factors like development and urbanization, emphasizing preparation for the next 50 to 100 years.