Bar and Bench: Partners in Delivering Justice
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant emphasized the importance of the bar in the justice system, stating it complements the bench in delivering justice. He highlighted the need for judicial infrastructure to meet future demands and addressed the role of strong advocacy in public confidence and legal excellence.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed the crucial role of the bar in the justice system, countering the misconception that the bench alone delivers justice. Speaking at the District Courts Complex foundation ceremony, he clarified that both bar and bench are integral parts of the institution.
Justice Kant asserted that strong advocacy by the bar leads to more rigorous judgments from judges, enhancing public confidence in the rule of law. He likened courts to hospitals, urging them to provide reassurance and a sense of justice to all who enter.
Highlighting future challenges, Kant called on state governments to invest in long-term judicial infrastructure. He noted the increasing scarcity of suitable sites due to factors like development and urbanization, emphasizing preparation for the next 50 to 100 years.
ALSO READ
CJI Justice Surya Kant Visits Sacred Tirumala Temple
CJI Surya Kant Raises Alarm Over Law Graduates' Corporate Career Shift
SIR in West Bengal: We can't hear like this, there has to be an end to it, says CJI.
CJI Surya Kant Vows Supreme Court Registry Reforms Before Retirement
NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary.