Navigating AI in Education: Striking a Balance

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming part of everyday learning, experts advocate for schools to incorporate AI education in ways suitable for different age groups.

Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of the Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, stresses the importance of using vetted AI tools within secure school ecosystems. He warns against the risks of misinformation and loss of student critical thinking due to reliance on AI for quick answers.

Similarly, Alka Kapur, principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, argues for digital literacy programs that responsibly introduce AI's benefits and potential pitfalls, thus ensuring AI serves as an educational ally rather than a detriment.

(With inputs from agencies.)