US-Israel Strike Signals Dawn of New Era for Iran
Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi hails the US-Israel joint military strike that killed Supreme Leader Khamenei as a turning point for Iran. He envisions a new democratic order emerging from the regime's collapse, supported by a coalition of Iranians eager to reclaim their country.
The US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran, leading to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, mark a pivotal moment for the nation's future, according to Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. He suggests these actions could facilitate the people's efforts to reclaim control over their country.
In a Fox News interview, Pahlavi called the US interventions a 'game changer', indicating widespread approval among Iranians worldwide. 'This is the transformative moment we've awaited, with both domestic and diasporic communities celebrating,' he remarked on Sunday Morning Futures.
Pahlavi contended that the strikes extend beyond previous efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, potentially weakening the regime and hastening its downfall. He envisions leading a political shift toward democracy, supported by a diverse coalition of Iranians from various backgrounds.
