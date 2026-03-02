Middle East Tensions Lead to Two-Day Closure of UAE Stock Markets

In response to rising tensions in the Middle East, stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will remain closed on March 2 and 3, as reported by Gulf News.

The Capital Market Authority stated that this decision aligns with its regulatory responsibilities and highlighted the need for ongoing situational monitoring.

This closure occurs amidst heightened military confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, affecting Gulf Cooperation Council nations including the UAE.

The Authority emphasized that its actions aim to preserve market stability during these uncertain times and advised stakeholders to stay informed through official channels.

The impact on financial systems is being mitigated as protection measures are enforced across the region, with officials prepared to escalate their response as needed.