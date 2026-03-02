Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict, Threatening Global Recovery

On Monday, oil prices skyrocketed as military tensions escalated in the Middle East, casting a shadow on the global economic recovery and raising fears of inflation. Brent crude surged 6.4%, U.S. crude climbed 6.2%, and safe-haven gold increased by 1.6% as geopolitical developments intensified.

Military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, met with Iranian retaliatory strikes, have heightened concerns of a prolonged conflict possibly involving neighboring countries. The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a key focus, with significant oil and gas shipments at risk amid rising tensions.

Financial markets worldwide felt the impact. Asian markets, European futures, and Wall Street experienced downturns amid the turmoil. The conflict shook currency and bond markets, with the U.S. dollar benefiting as a safe haven. Economic analysts are closely watching upcoming U.S. data releases amid rate cut speculations.

