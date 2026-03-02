Swift Action Contained Oleum Gas Leak at Maharashtra Chemical Unit

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a chemical leak involving Oleum gas at a unit of Bhageria Chemicals, formerly Zenith Chemicals, caused concern on Monday. The incident in MIDC D-Zone saw quick response from district authorities, ensuring no immediate casualties were reported by late afternoon.

The gas leak, detected around 2 pm near Salwad and Pasthal villages, prompted rapid action from local administration, emergency services, and the District Disaster Management Authority led by Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar. Immediate steps were taken to manage and control the situation, with a technical team dispatched to address the leak.

Precautionary measures included advising local residents through various communication channels on safety protocols. Citizens were warned to stay away from the vicinity, cover their face with wet cloth, and avoid direct contact with the leaked substance. Officials emphasized maintaining calm and adhering to official guidelines to avoid misinformation spreading in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)