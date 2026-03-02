Left Menu

Swift Action Contained Oleum Gas Leak at Maharashtra Chemical Unit

A gas leak of Oleum from a chemical unit in Palghar, Maharashtra, prompted emergency response teams to act swiftly. The leak was contained with no reported injuries. Residents were alerted and advised on safety measures while the situation was brought under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a chemical leak involving Oleum gas at a unit of Bhageria Chemicals, formerly Zenith Chemicals, caused concern on Monday. The incident in MIDC D-Zone saw quick response from district authorities, ensuring no immediate casualties were reported by late afternoon.

The gas leak, detected around 2 pm near Salwad and Pasthal villages, prompted rapid action from local administration, emergency services, and the District Disaster Management Authority led by Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar. Immediate steps were taken to manage and control the situation, with a technical team dispatched to address the leak.

Precautionary measures included advising local residents through various communication channels on safety protocols. Citizens were warned to stay away from the vicinity, cover their face with wet cloth, and avoid direct contact with the leaked substance. Officials emphasized maintaining calm and adhering to official guidelines to avoid misinformation spreading in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

