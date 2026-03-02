Left Menu

Kalyan Kale, an MP from Jalna, is stranded in Dubai following airspace closures due to the Iran conflict. He traveled before the US-Israel attack on Iran and is currently awaiting flight resumption. His family assures his safety and has contacted the Indian Embassy for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:25 IST
MP Stranded in Dubai Amidst Iran Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyan Kale, a Member of Parliament for Jalna, finds himself stranded in Dubai due to the closure of airspace caused by escalating conflict in Iran. His unexpected stay stems from the recent US-Israel military actions that have intensified regional tensions.

Kale, who had traveled to Dubai with friends, faces an indefinite delay following the cancellation of flights. His brother, Jagannath Kale, reassures the public of his safety and mentions that his details have been communicated to the Indian Embassy for potential assistance.

Flight disruptions started soon after a joint US-Israel strike on Iranian locations led to significant geopolitical upheaval. This has resulted in canceled flights and increased anxiety among travelers in the region, as countries respond to the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

