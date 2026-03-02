Left Menu

Meghalaya Awaits Enchanting Total Lunar Eclipse

Residents of Meghalaya will witness the final phase of a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday evening, providing observers a clearer view compared to most of India. With favorable weather conditions, the event is visible in Shillong from 5.23 pm until 6.48 pm, marking the last such eclipse until 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:50 IST
Meghalaya Awaits Enchanting Total Lunar Eclipse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday evening, residents of Meghalaya are anticipated to experience the concluding phase of a total lunar eclipse, offering a clearer view compared to most Indian states. The celestial event, expected to grace the Shillong skies during moonrise at 5.23 pm, concludes at 6.48 pm, with the totality phase ending at 5.33 pm.

According to the India Meteorological Department, weather conditions favor eclipse viewing in most parts of Meghalaya. A local IMD official stated, "Clear or partly cloudy skies over Shillong and nearby areas should allow people to witness the eclipse on Tuesday evening." Visibility largely depends on localized cloud cover around moonrise.

Astronomy enthusiasts highlight that Meghalaya's geographical location provides an advantageous position to view the end of the eclipse's totality phase. This rare opportunity marks the last total lunar eclipse visible from India until 2028, drawing significant interest from observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

 India
2
Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxic gas in Palghar district: Officials.

Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxi...

 India
3
Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Con...

 Global
4
Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026