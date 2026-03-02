Meghalaya Awaits Enchanting Total Lunar Eclipse

On Tuesday evening, residents of Meghalaya are anticipated to experience the concluding phase of a total lunar eclipse, offering a clearer view compared to most Indian states. The celestial event, expected to grace the Shillong skies during moonrise at 5.23 pm, concludes at 6.48 pm, with the totality phase ending at 5.33 pm.

According to the India Meteorological Department, weather conditions favor eclipse viewing in most parts of Meghalaya. A local IMD official stated, "Clear or partly cloudy skies over Shillong and nearby areas should allow people to witness the eclipse on Tuesday evening." Visibility largely depends on localized cloud cover around moonrise.

Astronomy enthusiasts highlight that Meghalaya's geographical location provides an advantageous position to view the end of the eclipse's totality phase. This rare opportunity marks the last total lunar eclipse visible from India until 2028, drawing significant interest from observers.

