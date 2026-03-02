Left Menu

India Ramps Up Efforts to Rescue Stranded Nationals Amid West Asia Crisis

The Indian government is actively working to ensure the safe return of its nationals stranded in West Asia due to rising tensions. Various state governments and the Centre are collaborating with missions in the Gulf, ready to deploy special flights once permitted, to evacuate affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian government is prioritizing the safe return of its citizens stranded in the region. On Monday, the Centre announced its ongoing communication with Indian missions in the Gulf to facilitate this effort. Both state and central authorities are on high alert to assist affected individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, emphasizing protection for the large Indian expatriate community in Gulf nations. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured that the government remains committed to safely bringing back those affected, pointing to past evacuations as evidence of their capability.

Efforts are also underway at the state level. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments have initiated measures, including setting up hotlines and liaising with local coordinators, to ensure the safety of residents stranded due to disrupted flights. Meanwhile, Telangana and Punjab have established control rooms and helplines to provide timely assistance to their respective citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

