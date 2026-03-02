Geopolitical Tensions Propel Oil Prices Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have led to a sharp increase in international oil prices, climbing by approximately 9% following military actions between the US, Israel, and Iran. Despite these events causing Brent crude prices to near USD 80 per barrel, retail petrol and diesel prices in India are not expected to increase in the short term, sources indicate.

India, which imports 88% of its crude oil needs, faces the challenge of a larger import bill and potential inflationary pressures as global prices rise. However, the government is maintaining a policy to shield consumers by absorbing price shocks and stabilizing domestic fuel prices, particularly with crucial state elections approaching.

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be a critical focus as potential threats by Iranian authorities to disrupt this key transit route have international ramifications. This narrow waterway is essential for a significant portion of India's and the world's energy imports. As tensions persist, the closure of the strait raises the risk of further disruptions, posing a substantial challenge to global energy security.