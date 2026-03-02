Tragedy in Johannesburg: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A developing tragedy unfolded in Johannesburg as a floor under construction in a building collapsed, killing six individuals and leaving others trapped. This unfortunate event took place in the suburb of Ormonde, as confirmed by Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.

Rescue operations are currently in progress, challenged by unstable parts of the structure still at risk of caving in. Emergency personnel are undertaking a risky mission to find those missing. Public safety official Mgcini Tshwaku revealed that not all victims have been confirmed as construction workers.

An investigation is set to determine accountability for the incident and whether construction regulations were being adhered to. This incident evokes memories of a 2024 collapse in George, which tragically resulted in 34 deaths, highlighting ongoing concerns about construction site safety and regulatory oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)