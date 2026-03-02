Left Menu

Tragedy in Johannesburg: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A partially constructed building floor collapsed in Johannesburg, killing at least six people and trapping others under rubble. The rescue operation is underway amid unstable conditions. Authorities are investigating the incident, recalling a similar tragedy in George in 2024 that resulted in 34 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:46 IST
A developing tragedy unfolded in Johannesburg as a floor under construction in a building collapsed, killing six individuals and leaving others trapped. This unfortunate event took place in the suburb of Ormonde, as confirmed by Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.

Rescue operations are currently in progress, challenged by unstable parts of the structure still at risk of caving in. Emergency personnel are undertaking a risky mission to find those missing. Public safety official Mgcini Tshwaku revealed that not all victims have been confirmed as construction workers.

An investigation is set to determine accountability for the incident and whether construction regulations were being adhered to. This incident evokes memories of a 2024 collapse in George, which tragically resulted in 34 deaths, highlighting ongoing concerns about construction site safety and regulatory oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

