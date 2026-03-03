Escalation in Lebanon: Hezbollah Strikes and Government Reactions

Tensions escalated in Lebanon as Hezbollah launched attacks against Israel, prompting retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. More than 50 casualties were reported, with hundreds wounded. The situation has caused massive displacement, with civilians fleeing to Beirut for safety.

The Lebanese government has condemned Hezbollah's actions. They stressed that Hezbollah's involvement in the conflict with Israel is illegal and demanded the group disarm. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated the state's role in deciding matters of war and peace, criticizing Hezbollah's militia activities.

Thousands have been pushed to the streets, seeking shelter in hastily converted public spaces. The government has opened 171 shelters across the country, housing about 29,000 displaced individuals. Amidst the chaos, the Lebanese leadership is calling for international intervention to halt ongoing Israeli strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)