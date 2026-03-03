Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Bokaro Tent House, Sparks LPG Blast

A fire broke out in a tent house in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, causing LPG cylinders to explode. While no casualties were reported, the blaze destroyed all the materials inside. Firefighting efforts, involving four fire tenders, successfully contained the fire. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic fire ignited in a tent house in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, leading to a series of LPG cylinder explosions on Tuesday evening. Police confirmed that fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident that stirred considerable alarm.

The blaze occurred in the Siwandih More area, under Marafari police station's jurisdiction, amid heightened festivities for Holi. The fire was detected by Marafari police station in-charge Azad Khan around 5:30 pm while conducting a flag march.

Firefighting units acted swiftly, with four fire tenders deployed to control the flame. Despite no injuries reported, the fire gutted all materials within the premises. Authorities are currently investigating to pinpoint the fire's exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

