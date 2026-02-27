Left Menu

Blaze Breaks Out at Navi Mumbai Dumping Ground

A fire erupted at a dumping ground in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe area on Friday morning. No injuries were reported. Fire engines from multiple stations responded to control the blaze. The cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:49 IST
Blaze Breaks Out at Navi Mumbai Dumping Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a Navi Mumbai dumping ground early Friday morning, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported, according to civic officials.

The blaze ignited around 5:40 a.m. in the Turbhe area, activating firefighting efforts by crews dispatched from several local fire stations, including Vashi, Belapur, Koparkhairane, Nerul, and D-Block MIDC Nerul.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters continue their operations to contain the flames.

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

Elliott Management's Strategic Power Play with LSEG

 Global
2
Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

 India
3
Iran's Death Penalty Crisis Sparks Global Concern

Iran's Death Penalty Crisis Sparks Global Concern

 Global
4
Diplomacy on the Horizon: Prime Minister Sharif's Upcoming Russian Visit

Diplomacy on the Horizon: Prime Minister Sharif's Upcoming Russian Visit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026