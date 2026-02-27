Blaze Breaks Out at Navi Mumbai Dumping Ground
A fire erupted at a dumping ground in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe area on Friday morning. No injuries were reported. Fire engines from multiple stations responded to control the blaze. The cause remains unknown.
The blaze ignited around 5:40 a.m. in the Turbhe area, activating firefighting efforts by crews dispatched from several local fire stations, including Vashi, Belapur, Koparkhairane, Nerul, and D-Block MIDC Nerul.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters continue their operations to contain the flames.