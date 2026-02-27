Blaze Breaks Out at Navi Mumbai Dumping Ground

A fire broke out at a Navi Mumbai dumping ground early Friday morning, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported, according to civic officials.

The blaze ignited around 5:40 a.m. in the Turbhe area, activating firefighting efforts by crews dispatched from several local fire stations, including Vashi, Belapur, Koparkhairane, Nerul, and D-Block MIDC Nerul.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters continue their operations to contain the flames.