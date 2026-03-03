National Zoological Park Marks World Wildlife Day 2026 with Conservation Marathon

The National Zoological Park commemorated World Wildlife Day 2026 with vibrant and meaningful activities aimed at promoting wildlife conservation, environmental awareness, and community engagement. The celebrations featured a marathon and a tug of war competition held within the zoo premises under the inspiring motto, “Each Step Towards Wildlife Conservation.”

The initiative sought to reinforce the message that individual actions, no matter how small, contribute to the broader mission of protecting and preserving biodiversity.

Marathon for Conservation Awareness

More than 200 staff members and workers participated in the morning events, demonstrating remarkable enthusiasm, unity, and dedication toward wildlife conservation. The marathon route traversed key areas of the zoological park, symbolically linking physical fitness with environmental stewardship.

By combining sport and conservation awareness, the event emphasized the interconnectedness between human wellbeing and the health of natural ecosystems. Each stride taken during the marathon represented a collective pledge to safeguard wildlife and protect natural habitats.

The tug of war competition further highlighted the theme of teamwork and shared responsibility. The spirited contest reflected the importance of collective strength and cooperation in addressing environmental challenges and preserving biodiversity for future generations.

Engaging Young Minds: Educational Outreach

As part of the World Wildlife Day celebrations, 110 students from CRPF Montessori School were invited to participate in a specially curated awareness programme.

A guided educational tour was organized for the students, offering insights into various animal species, their natural habitats, and the conservation initiatives undertaken by the zoo authorities. The tour allowed students to experience wildlife firsthand while learning about ecological balance and biodiversity protection.

Zoo experts and educators engaged students through interactive discussions, explaining the importance of wildlife in maintaining food chains, supporting pollination, contributing to medicinal resources, and sustaining environmental stability.

Leadership Message on Wildlife’s Role in Daily Life

The Director of the National Zoological Park also addressed the students, emphasizing the critical role wildlife plays in everyday life and long-term ecological sustainability.

From maintaining ecosystem balance to supporting agriculture and natural resource cycles, wildlife contributes directly and indirectly to human wellbeing. The address encouraged students to view conservation not merely as an environmental issue but as a societal responsibility.

Interactive sessions encouraged young participants to become informed citizens and advocates for wildlife protection, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among the next generation.

Celebration of Unity and Commitment

In the spirit of World Wildlife Day, a prize distribution ceremony was held to recognize participants in the marathon and tug of war events. The celebrations concluded with group photographs capturing moments of unity, enthusiasm, and shared commitment to conservation.

Through a blend of awareness activities, youth engagement, and community participation, the National Zoological Park reaffirmed its dedication to wildlife protection and environmental education.

The celebration underscored that safeguarding biodiversity requires collective effort, informed action, and a sustained commitment to coexistence with nature.