Kochi Airport Pioneers a New Era with On-Site Co-Working

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched a co-working space at its Aeropark, leading the way for airports as commercial hubs in India. The CIASL Business Centre caters to travelling professionals with modern amenities, combining convenience with sustainability, and marking a transformative shift for Kerala's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has expanded its offerings beyond aviation services by unveiling a co-working space within its Aeropark. The new CIASL Business Centre is set to redefine workspace dynamics for those constantly on the move.

Located just minutes from the main terminal, the facility accommodates 400–500 professionals, offering everything from private cabins to open co-working areas and even podcast studios. This development provides a strategic advantage for aviation companies, consultants, and start-ups.

CIAL is once again at the forefront of innovation, integrating sustainability with economic growth. By transforming into an 'airport city', Kochi positions itself as a key player in the commercial and innovation sectors, aligning with global trends seen in cities like Amsterdam and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

