Raging Blaze Strikes Rithala Slums: Second Fire in Four Months

A massive fire erupted in the slum clusters near Rithala Metro Station in northwest Delhi's Rohini area early Thursday morning, devastating over 50 shanties and displacing many residents. The blaze, reported around 4:15 AM, prompted a swift intervention from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) with 15 fire tenders rushing to contain the flames.

Officials confirmed that after intense firefighting efforts, the fire was finally brought under control. Thankfully, there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries. The incident occurred in the densely populated area often referred to as Bengali Basti. DFS officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

This tragic incident marks the second major fire in the Rithala slums within just four months, underscoring persistent safety hazards in the informal settlements of Delhi. In a similar incident last November, one person lost their life due to a massive blaze in the same location.

According to DFS, significant firefighting and cooling operations were undertaken to control the situation. One body was recovered, and a child was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. DFS officer SK Dua confirmed to ANI that 29 fire tenders were deployed in total to manage the flames.

Dua described the fire as being of Medium intensity, and after extensive operations, it was eventually brought under control. The incident once again raises concerns regarding the safety of informal settlements in the capital city. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)